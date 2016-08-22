Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 22 Galatasaray 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Sunday, August 21 Antalyaspor 0 Osmanlispor 0 Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Kayserispor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Fenerbahce 0 Saturday, August 20 Besiktas 4 Alanyaspor 1 Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Kasimpasa 0 Friday, August 19 Adanaspor 1 Bursaspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Genclerbirligi 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 6 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 8 Konyaspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 8 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 10 Antalyaspor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 10 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 12 Adanaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 13 Fenerbahce 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 13 Kardemir Karabuekspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Kasimpasa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 15 Kayserispor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 ------------------------- 18 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 4 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2-4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18: Relegation