Aug 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 22
Galatasaray 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Sunday, August 21
Antalyaspor 0 Osmanlispor 0
Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Kayserispor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Fenerbahce 0
Saturday, August 20
Besiktas 4 Alanyaspor 1
Rizespor 1 Konyaspor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Friday, August 19
Adanaspor 1 Bursaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Genclerbirligi 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
2 Trabzonspor 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
8 Konyaspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
8 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
10 Antalyaspor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
10 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
12 Adanaspor 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
13 Fenerbahce 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
13 Kardemir Karabuekspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Kasimpasa 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
15 Kayserispor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
-------------------------
18 Alanyaspor 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2-4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18: Relegation