Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Balikesirspor 0 Bursaspor 5
Fenerbahce 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Sivasspor 0 Rizespor 1
Friday, October 24
Karabukspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 8 4 14
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 6 4 1 1 8 5 13
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 4 1 2 11 10 13
4 Fenerbahce 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 7 3 3 1 12 9 12
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 9 7 10
8 Rizespor 7 2 3 2 7 8 9
9 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 5 0 6 2 8
10 Genclerbirligi 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
11 Gaziantepspor 6 2 2 2 7 8 8
12 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 8 9 7
13 Trabzonspor 6 1 4 1 5 6 7
14 Eskisehirspor 6 1 3 2 6 8 6
15 Konyaspor 7 1 3 3 5 7 6
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 7 1 2 4 7 10 5
17 Erciyesspor 6 0 4 2 5 7 4
18 Balikesirspor 7 1 1 5 6 15 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Trabzonspor v Gaziantepspor (1400)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, October 27
Erciyesspor v Besiktas (1800)