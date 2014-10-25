Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 25 Balikesirspor 0 Bursaspor 5 Fenerbahce 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Sivasspor 0 Rizespor 1 Friday, October 24 Karabukspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 8 4 14 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 6 4 1 1 8 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 4 1 2 11 10 13 4 Fenerbahce 7 4 1 2 9 8 13 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 7 3 3 1 12 9 12 ------------------------- 6 Bursaspor 7 3 1 3 11 8 10 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 3 1 2 9 7 10 8 Rizespor 7 2 3 2 7 8 9 9 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 1 5 0 6 2 8 10 Genclerbirligi 7 2 2 3 8 7 8 11 Gaziantepspor 6 2 2 2 7 8 8 12 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 8 9 7 13 Trabzonspor 6 1 4 1 5 6 7 14 Eskisehirspor 6 1 3 2 6 8 6 15 Konyaspor 7 1 3 3 5 7 6 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 7 1 2 4 7 10 5 17 Erciyesspor 6 0 4 2 5 7 4 18 Balikesirspor 7 1 1 5 6 15 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 26 Mersin Idmanyurdu v Eskisehirspor (1130) Trabzonspor v Gaziantepspor (1400) Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, October 27 Erciyesspor v Besiktas (1800)