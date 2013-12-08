Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Konyaspor 1
Bursaspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Gaziantepspor 3 Trabzonspor 2
Karabukspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Saturday, December 7
Antalyaspor 1 Kasimpasa 1
Rizespor 1 Fenerbahce 2
Friday, December 6
Galatasaray 2 Elazigspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 14 11 2 1 33 16 35
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 14 8 3 3 28 16 27
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 22 14 26
4 Besiktas 13 7 4 2 24 14 25
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 14 7 2 5 20 16 23
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 13 7 1 5 23 18 22
7 Eskisehirspor 13 6 2 5 16 10 20
8 Karabukspor 14 5 5 4 11 11 20
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 5 4 5 15 14 19
10 Bursaspor 14 5 4 5 14 16 19
11 Antalyaspor 14 4 6 4 16 14 18
12 Gaziantepspor 14 5 2 7 20 28 17
13 Konyaspor 14 5 1 8 16 22 16
14 Rizespor 14 4 3 7 17 21 15
15 Genclerbirligi 14 4 2 8 13 17 14
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 13 3 3 7 9 18 12
17 Kayserispor 14 2 4 8 11 22 10
18 Elazigspor 14 2 1 11 13 34 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 9
Besiktas v Sivasspor (1800)
Erciyesspor v Eskisehirspor (1800)