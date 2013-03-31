March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 31
Elazigspor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Fenerbahce 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Kasimpasa 2 Bursaspor 0
Trabzonspor 2 Antalyaspor 0
Saturday, March 30
Galatasaray 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Gaziantepspor 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Sivasspor 3 Orduspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 27 15 8 4 51 29 53
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 27 14 7 6 47 30 49
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 26 11 10 5 52 38 43
4 Kasimpasa 27 12 7 8 40 28 43
5 Bursaspor 27 10 10 7 40 36 40
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 27 9 11 7 39 37 38
-------------------------
7 Antalyaspor 27 11 4 12 40 41 37
8 Eskisehirspor 27 8 12 7 40 33 36
9 Kayserispor 26 10 6 10 34 36 36
10 Sivasspor 27 10 5 12 31 36 35
11 Gaziantepspor 27 9 8 10 32 42 35
12 Trabzonspor 27 9 7 11 30 32 34
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 27 8 8 11 33 34 32
14 Elazigspor 27 7 11 9 24 38 32
15 Karabukspor 26 8 6 12 31 42 30
-------------------------
16 Orduspor 27 6 11 10 33 37 29
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 6 8 13 23 38 26
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 26 4 9 13 27 40 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 1
Karabukspor v Kayserispor (1700)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Besiktas (1700)