Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 1
Karabukspor 1 Besiktas 2
Trabzonspor 4 Genclerbirligi 1
Sunday, November 30
Fenerbahce 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Sivasspor 0
Saturday, November 29
Erciyesspor 4 Balikesirspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Kasimpasa 3 Rizespor 1
Friday, November 28
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Konyaspor 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 11 7 2 2 16 11 23
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 11 7 1 3 13 14 22
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 11 6 3 2 16 12 21
4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 6 2 3 18 12 20
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 11 4 6 1 20 14 18
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 11 4 4 3 16 10 16
7 Kasimpasa 11 4 4 3 18 16 16
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 4 4 3 13 13 16
9 Istanbul Basaksehir 11 3 6 2 13 5 15
10 Gaziantepspor 11 4 3 4 13 15 15
11 Konyaspor 11 3 4 4 10 10 13
12 Genclerbirligi 11 3 4 4 14 15 13
13 Erciyesspor 11 2 6 3 15 13 12
14 Eskisehirspor 11 2 6 3 15 18 12
15 Rizespor 11 2 4 5 10 16 10
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 11 2 3 6 11 17 9
17 Karabukspor 11 2 2 7 12 16 8
18 Balikesirspor 11 1 2 8 10 26 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation