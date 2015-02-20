Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 20
Erciyesspor 3 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 20 15 2 3 34 19 47
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 35 14 46
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 20 14 3 3 35 22 45
4 Bursaspor 20 9 6 5 41 27 33
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 20 8 9 3 37 32 33
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 8 8 4 27 15 32
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 8 5 7 35 26 29
8 Gaziantepspor 20 8 3 9 21 29 27
9 Kasimpasa 20 6 6 8 30 38 24
10 Sivasspor 20 6 5 9 22 28 23
11 Konyaspor 21 6 5 10 18 30 23
12 Genclerbirligi 20 5 7 8 26 27 22
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 5 7 8 22 32 22
14 Erciyesspor 21 4 8 9 26 29 20
15 Eskisehirspor 20 4 8 8 26 31 20
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 20 4 5 11 23 28 17
17 Rizespor 20 4 5 11 20 32 17
18 Balikesirspor 20 3 4 13 21 40 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Istanbul Basaksehir v Gaziantepspor (1130)
Bursaspor v Rizespor (1400)
Sivasspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Sunday, February 22
Balikesirspor v Genclerbirligi (1100)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Karabukspor (1100)
Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1400)
Eskisehirspor v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, February 23
Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1800)