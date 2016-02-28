Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Gaziantepspor 2 Galatasaray 0
Genclerbirligi 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Sivasspor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Saturday, February 27
Rizespor 2 Kasimpasa 0
Eskisehirspor 0 Bursaspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Konyaspor 2
Trabzonspor 1 Osmanlispor 2
Friday, February 26
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Kayserispor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 21 16 3 2 49 20 51
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 22 15 5 2 37 19 50
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 23 11 7 5 27 26 40
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 23 10 7 6 46 32 37
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 10 7 6 28 23 37
7 Kasimpasa 23 9 7 7 28 24 34
8 Osmanlispor 23 9 5 9 35 25 32
9 Gaziantepspor 23 8 6 9 25 34 30
10 Bursaspor 23 9 2 12 27 36 29
11 Rizespor 23 7 7 9 32 32 28
12 Genclerbirligi 23 8 4 11 24 29 28
13 Antalyaspor 23 7 7 9 34 40 28
14 Trabzonspor 22 8 3 11 29 33 27
15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 23 3 9 11 22 35 18
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 4 5 14 25 43 17
18 Eskisehirspor 23 5 2 16 24 46 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 29
Fenerbahce v Besiktas (1800)