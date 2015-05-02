May 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 2
Fenerbahce 4 Balikesirspor 3
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Karabukspor 2 Rizespor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Konyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 29 19 6 4 51 24 63
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 28 19 4 5 49 26 61
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 28 19 4 5 52 34 61
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 12 12 5 40 24 48
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 28 13 8 7 56 37 47
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 28 12 11 5 51 41 47
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 12 6 11 48 41 42
8 Konyaspor 29 10 8 11 27 37 38
9 Genclerbirligi 28 9 9 10 41 38 36
10 Gaziantepspor 28 10 5 13 25 37 35
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 8 9 11 36 43 33
12 Eskisehirspor 29 7 11 11 34 43 32
13 Kasimpasa 28 8 8 12 44 57 32
14 Sivasspor 28 8 7 13 34 39 31
15 Rizespor 29 7 7 15 34 49 28
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 29 6 6 17 34 46 24
17 Erciyesspor 28 4 9 15 31 49 21
18 Balikesirspor 29 4 8 17 37 59 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 3
Kasimpasa v Bursaspor (1000)
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1300)
Trabzonspor v Besiktas (1600)
Monday, May 4
Akhisar Belediyespor v Galatasaray (1700)
Erciyesspor v Sivasspor (1700)