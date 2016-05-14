MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Bursaspor 1 Konyaspor 1 Rizespor 1 Gaziantepspor 0 Eskisehirspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Kayserispor 1 Sivasspor 1 Friday, May 13 Antalyaspor 7 Trabzonspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 32 24 4 4 71 32 76 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 32 21 7 4 56 24 70 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 33 18 9 6 42 32 63 ------------------------- 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 33 15 11 7 53 36 56 5 Osmanlispor 32 13 10 9 50 33 49 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 11 13 8 41 38 46 7 Galatasaray 32 11 12 9 61 48 45 8 Antalyaspor 33 12 9 12 53 50 45 9 Kasimpasa 32 12 8 12 37 40 44 10 Genclerbirligi 32 12 6 14 38 39 42 11 Bursaspor 33 12 5 16 42 53 41 12 Trabzonspor 33 12 4 17 40 53 40 13 Rizespor 33 9 10 14 39 47 37 14 Kayserispor 33 7 13 13 25 35 34 15 Gaziantepspor 33 8 9 16 29 50 33 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 33 6 12 15 32 46 30 R17 Eskisehirspor 33 8 6 19 38 61 30 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 5 6 21 29 59 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Akhisar Belediyespor v Galatasaray (1600) Besiktas v Osmanlispor (1600) Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi (1600) Kasimpasa v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1600)
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.