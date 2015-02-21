Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 21
Bursaspor 1 Rizespor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Gaziantepspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Galatasaray 3
Friday, February 20
Erciyesspor 3 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 21 15 3 3 38 24 48
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 20 15 2 3 34 19 47
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 35 14 46
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 9 8 4 28 15 35
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 21 9 7 5 42 28 34
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 20 8 9 3 37 32 33
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 20 8 5 7 35 26 29
8 Gaziantepspor 21 8 3 10 21 30 27
9 Kasimpasa 20 6 6 8 30 38 24
10 Sivasspor 21 6 5 10 24 31 23
11 Konyaspor 21 6 5 10 18 30 23
12 Genclerbirligi 20 5 7 8 26 27 22
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 5 7 8 22 32 22
14 Erciyesspor 21 4 8 9 26 29 20
15 Eskisehirspor 20 4 8 8 26 31 20
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 21 4 6 11 21 33 18
17 Karabukspor 20 4 5 11 23 28 17
18 Balikesirspor 20 3 4 13 21 40 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 22
Balikesirspor v Genclerbirligi (1100)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Karabukspor (1100)
Kasimpasa v Trabzonspor (1400)
Eskisehirspor v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, February 23
Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1800)