Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Galatasaray 3 Bursaspor 2
Gaziantepspor 1 Trabzonspor 0
Sivasspor 0 Fenerbahce 0
Saturday, September 1
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Antalyaspor 1
Elazigspor 0 Kasimpasa 3
Karabukspor 0 Besiktas 3
Kayserispor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Friday, August 31
Genclerbirligi 1 Orduspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Eskisehirspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 3 2 1 0 8 6 7
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
-------------------------
3 Antalyaspor 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
4 Besiktas 3 1 2 0 7 4 5
5 Fenerbahce 3 1 2 0 4 1 5
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 3 1 2 0 4 2 5
-------------------------
7 Orduspor 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
8 Sivasspor 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
10 Trabzonspor 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
11 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
12 Bursaspor 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
12 Eskisehirspor 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
14 Gaziantepspor 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
15 Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 0 2 1 4 6 2
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 3 0 1 2 2 6 1
17 Kayserispor 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
18 Elazigspor 3 0 1 2 1 6 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation