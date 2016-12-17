Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Kasimpasa 2 Besiktas 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Trabzonspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 10 5 0 30 10 35 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 15 9 5 1 27 13 32 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 14 9 2 3 23 13 29 4 Fenerbahce 14 7 4 3 28 12 25 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 14 7 3 4 17 13 24 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 14 6 5 3 19 14 23 7 Osmanlispor 14 5 7 2 18 14 22 8 Genclerbirligi 14 4 7 3 13 8 19 9 Antalyaspor 14 5 4 5 13 17 19 10 Trabzonspor 15 5 3 7 12 17 18 11 Kasimpasa 15 5 3 7 17 23 18 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 14 5 2 7 18 22 17 13 Alanyaspor 14 5 2 7 21 26 17 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 4 4 6 10 17 16 15 Gaziantepspor 14 3 2 9 14 24 11 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 14 2 4 8 13 25 10 17 Kayserispor 14 2 3 9 11 24 9 18 Adanaspor 14 1 3 10 10 22 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Gaziantepspor v Rizespor (1030) Kardemir Karabukspor v Konyaspor (1030) Adanaspor v Kayserispor (1300) Alanyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600) Osmanlispor v Galatasaray (1600) Monday, December 19 Bursaspor v Antalyaspor (1700) Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi (1700)