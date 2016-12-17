Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Kasimpasa 2 Besiktas 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Trabzonspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 10 5 0 30 10 35 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 15 9 5 1 27 13 32 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 14 9 2 3 23 13 29 4 Fenerbahce 14 7 4 3 28 12 25 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 14 7 3 4 17 13 24 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 14 6 5 3 19 14 23 7 Osmanlispor 14 5 7 2 18 14 22 8 Genclerbirligi 14 4 7 3 13 8 19 9 Antalyaspor 14 5 4 5 13 17 19 10 Trabzonspor 15 5 3 7 12 17 18 11 Kasimpasa 15 5 3 7 17 23 18 12 Kardemir Karabuekspor 14 5 2 7 18 22 17 13 Alanyaspor 14 5 2 7 21 26 17 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 4 4 6 10 17 16 15 Gaziantepspor 14 3 2 9 14 24 11 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 14 2 4 8 13 25 10 17 Kayserispor 14 2 3 9 11 24 9 18 Adanaspor 14 1 3 10 10 22 6 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Gaziantepspor v Rizespor (1030) Kardemir Karabukspor v Konyaspor (1030) Adanaspor v Kayserispor (1300) Alanyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600) Osmanlispor v Galatasaray (1600) Monday, December 19 Bursaspor v Antalyaspor (1700) Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi (1700)
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------