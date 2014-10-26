Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Galatasaray 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 4 Eskisehirspor 2
Trabzonspor 4 Gaziantepspor 4
Saturday, October 25
Balikesirspor 0 Bursaspor 5
Fenerbahce 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Sivasspor 0 Rizespor 1
Friday, October 24
Karabukspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Kasimpasa 2 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 8 4 14
-------------------------
2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 4 1 2 13 9 13
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 4 1 2 11 10 13
4 Fenerbahce 7 4 1 2 9 8 13
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 7 4 1 2 8 9 13
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 7 3 3 1 12 9 12
7 Istanbul Basaksehir 7 2 5 0 10 2 11
8 Bursaspor 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
9 Gaziantepspor 7 2 3 2 11 12 9
10 Rizespor 7 2 3 2 7 8 9
11 Genclerbirligi 7 2 2 3 8 7 8
12 Trabzonspor 7 1 5 1 9 10 8
13 Karabukspor 7 2 1 4 8 9 7
14 Konyaspor 7 1 3 3 5 7 6
15 Eskisehirspor 7 1 3 3 8 12 6
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 7 1 2 4 7 10 5
17 Erciyesspor 6 0 4 2 5 7 4
18 Balikesirspor 7 1 1 5 6 15 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 27
Erciyesspor v Besiktas (1800)