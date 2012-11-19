Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, November 19
Orduspor 1 Trabzonspor 2
Sunday, November 18
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Kasimpasa 2
Antalyaspor 3 Besiktas 5
Bursaspor 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Kayserispor 1 Gaziantepspor 1
Saturday, November 17
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Elazigspor 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Genclerbirligi 1 Sivasspor 1
Friday, November 16
Galatasaray 1 Karabukspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 12 6 4 2 27 17 22
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 12 7 1 4 23 18 22
-------------------------
3 Kasimpasa 12 6 2 4 19 12 20
4 Fenerbahce 12 5 5 2 16 11 20
5 Besiktas 12 5 4 3 27 19 19
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 12 5 4 3 13 9 19
-------------------------
7 Eskisehirspor 12 5 3 4 22 15 18
8 Genclerbirligi 12 4 6 2 21 15 18
9 Bursaspor 12 4 5 3 20 15 17
10 Orduspor 12 4 5 3 16 14 17
11 Sivasspor 12 4 4 4 13 15 16
12 Karabukspor 12 4 3 5 16 22 15
13 Kayserispor 12 4 2 6 16 20 14
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 12 3 3 6 11 15 12
15 Gaziantepspor 12 3 3 6 11 19 12
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 12 2 4 6 7 19 10
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 12 1 6 5 13 21 9
18 Elazigspor 12 1 6 5 8 23 9
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation