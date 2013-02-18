Feb 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 18
Kasimpasa 1 Sivasspor 0
Sunday, February 17
Bursaspor 1 Elazigspor 0
Genclerbirligi 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Orduspor 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Trabzonspor 0 Fenerbahce 3
Saturday, February 16
Antalyaspor 0 Karabukspor 0
Besiktas 1 Gaziantepspor 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Kayserispor 3
Friday, February 15
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 22 12 7 3 42 25 43
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 22 10 7 5 34 24 37
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 22 9 9 4 47 33 36
4 Bursaspor 22 8 10 4 34 26 34
5 Antalyaspor 22 10 4 8 32 31 34
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 22 9 6 7 31 23 33
-------------------------
7 Eskisehirspor 22 8 8 6 36 27 32
8 Genclerbirligi 22 7 9 6 35 34 30
9 Kayserispor 22 8 5 9 30 32 29
10 Sivasspor 22 8 5 9 25 29 29
11 Karabukspor 22 8 5 9 28 35 29
12 Trabzonspor 22 7 6 9 25 27 27
13 Orduspor 22 5 11 6 24 24 26
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 22 7 5 10 27 28 26
15 Gaziantepspor 22 6 7 9 21 32 25
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 22 4 9 9 17 34 21
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 4 8 10 23 32 20
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 4 7 11 17 32 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation