Sept 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 30
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
-------------------------
2 Bursaspor 5 4 0 1 7 4 12
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 5 3 2 0 13 6 11
4 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 6 2 4 0 7 3 10
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
7 Fenerbahce 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
8 Alanyaspor 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
9 Konyaspor 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
11 Trabzonspor 5 2 0 3 3 6 6
12 Adanaspor 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
13 Kayserispor 5 1 2 2 7 10 5
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
15 Gaziantepspor 5 1 1 3 2 5 4
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 5 1 1 3 3 8 4
17 Antalyaspor 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
18 Kasimpasa 5 0 1 4 3 12 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 1
Kardemir Karabukspor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Kasimpasa v Kayserispor (1300)
Rizespor v Besiktas (1600)
Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1600)
Sunday, October 2
Alanyaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1300)
Galatasaray v Antalyaspor (1300)
Konyaspor v Adanaspor (1600)
Osmanlispor v Fenerbahce (1600)