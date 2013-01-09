Jan 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship match on Wednesday
Wednesday, January 9
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Antalyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 17 9 6 2 34 20 33
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 8 6 3 38 25 30
-------------------------
3 Antalyaspor 17 9 3 5 28 22 30
4 Fenerbahce 17 7 6 4 25 19 27
5 Eskisehirspor 17 6 6 5 32 23 24
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 17 5 9 3 26 20 24
-------------------------
7 Trabzonspor 17 6 6 5 19 15 24
8 Karabukspor 17 7 3 7 23 26 24
9 Kasimpasa 17 6 5 6 24 20 23
10 Sivasspor 17 6 4 7 21 24 22
11 Genclerbirligi 17 4 9 4 25 26 21
12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 17 6 3 8 19 20 21
13 Orduspor 17 4 8 5 19 19 20
14 Gaziantepspor 17 5 5 7 16 24 20
15 Kayserispor 17 5 4 8 22 29 19
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 17 3 7 7 11 27 16
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 3 6 8 18 27 15
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 3 6 8 12 26 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation