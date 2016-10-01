Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Rizespor 0 Besiktas 1
Gaziantepspor 3 Bursaspor 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 4 Trabzonspor 0
Kasimpasa 3 Kayserispor 1
Friday, September 30
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 14 6 14
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 4 1 0 9 3 13
-------------------------
3 Bursaspor 6 4 0 2 9 7 12
4 Galatasaray 5 3 2 0 9 4 11
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 6 2 4 0 7 3 10
-------------------------
6 Kardemir Karabuekspor 6 3 0 3 11 8 9
7 Osmanlispor 5 2 3 0 7 4 9
8 Fenerbahce 5 2 1 2 10 7 7
9 Alanyaspor 5 2 1 2 8 8 7
10 Gaziantepspor 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
11 Konyaspor 5 1 3 1 7 6 6
12 Trabzonspor 6 2 0 4 3 10 6
13 Adanaspor 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 8 13 5
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
17 Kasimpasa 6 1 1 4 6 13 4
18 Antalyaspor 5 0 2 3 4 8 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 2
Alanyaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1300)
Galatasaray v Antalyaspor (1300)
Konyaspor v Adanaspor (1600)
Osmanlispor v Fenerbahce (1600)