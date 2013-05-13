May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 13
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Bursaspor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Karabukspor 1
Trabzonspor 4 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 3
Sunday, May 12
Fenerbahce 2 Galatasaray 1
Saturday, May 11
Antalyaspor 1 Orduspor 0
Besiktas 3 Genclerbirligi 0
Friday, May 10
Gaziantepspor 1 Elazigspor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Kayserispor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Galatasaray 33 20 8 5 64 35 68
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 33 18 7 8 54 36 61
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 33 16 10 7 63 47 58
4 Bursaspor 33 14 12 7 50 39 54
5 Kayserispor 33 14 7 12 46 45 49
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 33 13 8 12 46 36 47
-------------------------
7 Antalyaspor 33 14 5 14 49 49 47
8 Trabzonspor 33 13 7 13 39 38 46
9 Genclerbirligi 33 10 14 9 44 45 44
10 Eskisehirspor 33 10 13 10 45 39 43
11 Sivasspor 33 12 7 14 42 46 43
12 Gaziantepspor 33 11 10 12 40 48 43
13 Elazigspor 33 10 12 11 31 46 42
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 33 10 9 14 34 44 39
15 Karabukspor 33 10 7 16 38 51 37
-------------------------
16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 33 9 9 15 42 48 36
R17 Orduspor 33 6 11 16 35 49 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 4 10 19 30 51 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation