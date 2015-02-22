Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Balikesirspor 0 Genclerbirligi 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Besiktas 0
Kasimpasa 1 Trabzonspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Karabukspor 1
Saturday, February 21
Bursaspor 1 Rizespor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Gaziantepspor 0
Sivasspor 2 Galatasaray 3
Friday, February 20
Erciyesspor 3 Konyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 21 15 3 3 38 24 48
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 21 15 2 4 34 20 47
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 35 14 46
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 9 8 4 28 15 35
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 21 9 7 5 42 28 34
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 21 8 10 3 38 33 34
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 21 9 5 7 37 27 32
8 Gaziantepspor 21 8 3 10 21 30 27
9 Genclerbirligi 21 6 7 8 27 27 25
10 Kasimpasa 21 6 7 8 31 39 25
11 Eskisehirspor 21 5 8 8 27 31 23
12 Sivasspor 21 6 5 10 24 31 23
13 Konyaspor 21 6 5 10 18 30 23
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 5 7 8 22 32 22
15 Erciyesspor 21 4 8 9 26 29 20
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 21 4 6 11 21 33 18
17 Karabukspor 21 4 5 12 24 30 17
18 Balikesirspor 21 3 4 14 21 41 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 23
Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1800)