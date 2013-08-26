Aug 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 26
Erciyesspor 2 Besiktas 4
Trabzonspor 2 Rizespor 1
Sunday, August 25
Bursaspor 1 Galatasaray 1
Elazigspor 2 Karabukspor 2
Sivasspor 2 Konyaspor 0
Saturday, August 24
Fenerbahce 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Kasimpasa 3 Kayserispor 1
Friday, August 23
Genclerbirligi 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
-------------------------
2 Karabukspor 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Genclerbirligi 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
5 Sivasspor 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
-------------------------
7 Fenerbahce 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
7 Kasimpasa 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
9 Rizespor 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
10 Konyaspor 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
12 Kayserispor 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
12 Trabzonspor 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
14 Antalyaspor 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
15 Gaziantepspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
17 Erciyesspor 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
18 Bursaspor 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5-6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation