Oct 31 Turkish championship results
and standings on Monday
Fenerbahce 1 Karabukspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Genclerbirligi 1
Sunday
Ankaragucu 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Besiktas 3 Sivasspor 1
Bursaspor 0 Manisaspor 0
Kayserispor 0 Galatasaray 2
Saturday
Antalyaspor 1 Orduspor 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Samsunspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 9 6 3 0 15 7 21
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 9 5 2 2 15 9 17
-------------------------
3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 5 2 2 15 10 17
4 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 13 9 17
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 9 4 4 1 14 9 16
-------------------------
6 Orduspor 9 4 4 1 10 6 16
7 Manisaspor 9 4 3 2 10 7 15
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 4 1 4 12 12 13
9 Bursaspor 9 3 3 3 14 10 12
10 Eskisehirspor 9 3 2 4 10 11 11
11 Genclerbirligi 9 3 2 4 10 14 11
12 Sivasspor 9 3 2 4 12 18 11
13 Kayserispor 9 3 1 5 12 13 10
14 Antalyaspor 9 2 4 3 8 11 10
15 Gaziantepspor 9 2 2 5 9 11 8
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 9 2 2 5 9 12 8
17 Samsunspor 9 1 4 4 6 12 7
18 Ankaragucu 9 0 1 8 7 20 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation