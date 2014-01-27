Jan 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 27
Fenerbahce 2 Konyaspor 1
Sunday, January 26
Elazigspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Erciyesspor 1 Antalyaspor 3
Gaziantepspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Sivasspor 3 Kayserispor 0
Saturday, January 25
Bursaspor 3 Eskisehirspor 1
Genclerbirligi 3 Rizespor 1
Trabzonspor 1 Besiktas 1
Friday, January 24
Kasimpasa 0 Karabukspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 18 14 2 2 45 20 44
2 Galatasaray 18 9 7 2 27 18 34
3 Sivasspor 18 10 2 6 34 23 32
4 Kasimpasa 18 9 5 4 32 21 32
5 Besiktas 18 8 6 4 32 19 30
6 Trabzonspor 18 8 4 6 26 22 28
7 Eskisehirspor 18 8 3 7 23 18 27
8 Bursaspor 18 7 6 5 22 20 27
9 Karabukspor 18 7 6 5 17 17 27
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 7 4 7 22 23 25
11 Genclerbirligi 18 7 3 8 21 21 24
12 Gaziantepspor 18 6 4 8 22 31 22
13 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 23 24 21
14 Konyaspor 18 6 2 10 23 28 20
15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 28 16
16 Elazigspor 18 5 1 12 21 40 16
17 Erciyesspor 18 3 3 12 13 31 12
17 Kayserispor 18 2 6 10 13 31 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation