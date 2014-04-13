April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Eskisehirspor 2 Trabzonspor 2 Fenerbahce 4 Antalyaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Erciyesspor 0 Saturday, April 12 Karabukspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kasimpasa 1 Bursaspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Rizespor 2 Sivasspor 2 Galatasaray 1 Friday, April 11 Konyaspor 1 Besiktas 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 29 21 3 5 66 29 66 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 29 15 9 5 48 27 54 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 29 14 11 4 49 24 53 4 Trabzonspor 29 11 10 8 41 34 43 ------------------------- 5 Sivasspor 29 13 4 12 51 51 43 ------------------------- 6 Karabukspor 29 11 9 9 27 27 42 7 Kasimpasa 29 10 11 8 45 35 41 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 11 7 11 37 42 40 9 Eskisehirspor 29 10 9 10 30 28 39 10 Genclerbirligi 29 11 5 13 33 37 38 11 Bursaspor 29 10 8 11 33 41 38 12 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36 13 Konyaspor 29 9 7 13 37 39 34 14 Rizespor 29 8 9 12 35 39 33 15 Erciyesspor 29 8 6 15 30 42 30 ------------------------- 16 Antalyaspor 29 5 13 11 30 38 28 17 Elazigspor 28 8 4 16 33 54 28 18 Kayserispor 29 6 7 16 23 47 25 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, April 14 Elazigspor v Gaziantepspor (1700)