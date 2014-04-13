April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
Eskisehirspor 2 Trabzonspor 2
Fenerbahce 4 Antalyaspor 1
Genclerbirligi 0 Erciyesspor 0
Saturday, April 12
Karabukspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Kasimpasa 1 Bursaspor 1
Kayserispor 0 Rizespor 2
Sivasspor 2 Galatasaray 1
Friday, April 11
Konyaspor 1 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 29 21 3 5 66 29 66
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 29 15 9 5 48 27 54
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 29 14 11 4 49 24 53
4 Trabzonspor 29 11 10 8 41 34 43
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 29 13 4 12 51 51 43
-------------------------
6 Karabukspor 29 11 9 9 27 27 42
7 Kasimpasa 29 10 11 8 45 35 41
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 11 7 11 37 42 40
9 Eskisehirspor 29 10 9 10 30 28 39
10 Genclerbirligi 29 11 5 13 33 37 38
11 Bursaspor 29 10 8 11 33 41 38
12 Gaziantepspor 28 10 6 12 34 48 36
13 Konyaspor 29 9 7 13 37 39 34
14 Rizespor 29 8 9 12 35 39 33
15 Erciyesspor 29 8 6 15 30 42 30
-------------------------
16 Antalyaspor 29 5 13 11 30 38 28
17 Elazigspor 28 8 4 16 33 54 28
18 Kayserispor 29 6 7 16 23 47 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 14
Elazigspor v Gaziantepspor (1700)