Sept 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 18
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Osmanlispor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 4 3 1 0 6 2 10
-------------------------
2 Trabzonspor 4 3 1 0 6 3 10
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 4 3 0 1 12 4 9
-------------------------
4 Antalyaspor 4 3 0 1 9 5 9
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 5 2 2 1 9 5 8
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 4 2 0 2 4 2 6
7 Rizespor 4 1 3 0 6 5 6
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
9 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 2 0 3 6 7 6
10 Galatasaray 4 1 2 1 8 6 5
11 Kayserispor 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
12 Konyaspor 4 1 2 1 5 7 5
13 Eskisehirspor 4 1 1 2 5 7 4
14 Gaziantepspor 4 1 1 2 1 7 4
15 Sivasspor 4 0 3 1 6 8 3
-------------------------
16 Bursaspor 4 1 0 3 4 6 3
17 Genclerbirligi 4 1 0 3 6 9 3
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 0 1 4 4 14 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 19
Rizespor v Antalyaspor (1400)
Sivasspor v Konyaspor (1400)
Eskisehirspor v Kasimpasa (1700)
Trabzonspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Sunday, September 20
Gaziantepspor v Kayserispor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Bursaspor (1700)
Monday, September 21
Genclerbirligi v Besiktas (1700)