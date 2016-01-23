Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 23 Konyaspor 1 Kayserispor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Osmanlispor 3 Galatasaray 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 18 13 4 1 30 13 43 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 19 9 6 4 43 27 33 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 18 10 2 6 26 17 32 ------------------------- 5 Konyaspor 19 9 5 5 22 24 32 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 18 8 6 4 24 16 30 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 6 5 24 19 30 8 Gaziantepspor 18 7 5 6 19 24 26 9 Rizespor 18 6 6 6 26 25 24 10 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24 11 Osmanlispor 19 6 4 9 25 22 22 12 Kayserispor 19 5 7 7 16 18 22 13 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 26 33 21 14 Bursaspor 18 7 0 11 20 29 21 15 Genclerbirligi 18 4 4 10 17 27 16 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 18 2 8 8 18 26 14 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 2 5 11 21 36 11 18 Eskisehirspor 18 3 1 14 17 39 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 24 Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1100) Sivasspor v Eskisehirspor (1100) Fenerbahce v Rizespor (1400) Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1400) Trabzonspor v Besiktas (1800) Monday, January 25 Istanbul Basaksehir v Kasimpasa (1800)