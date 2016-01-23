Jan 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 23
Konyaspor 1 Kayserispor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Osmanlispor 3 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 18 13 4 1 30 13 43
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 9 6 4 43 27 33
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 18 10 2 6 26 17 32
-------------------------
5 Konyaspor 19 9 5 5 22 24 32
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 18 8 6 4 24 16 30
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 6 5 24 19 30
8 Gaziantepspor 18 7 5 6 19 24 26
9 Rizespor 18 6 6 6 26 25 24
10 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24
11 Osmanlispor 19 6 4 9 25 22 22
12 Kayserispor 19 5 7 7 16 18 22
13 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 26 33 21
14 Bursaspor 18 7 0 11 20 29 21
15 Genclerbirligi 18 4 4 10 17 27 16
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 18 2 8 8 18 26 14
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 2 5 11 21 36 11
18 Eskisehirspor 18 3 1 14 17 39 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 24
Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1100)
Sivasspor v Eskisehirspor (1100)
Fenerbahce v Rizespor (1400)
Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1400)
Trabzonspor v Besiktas (1800)
Monday, January 25
Istanbul Basaksehir v Kasimpasa (1800)