Soccer-Di Francesco promises to bring attacking philosophy to Roma
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
April 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 28 Gaziantepspor 0 Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 28 19 7 2 57 25 64 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 16 9 3 54 25 57 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 28 15 8 5 51 26 53 4 Galatasaray 28 15 4 9 50 33 49 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 28 14 5 9 34 27 47 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 28 12 7 9 32 35 43 7 Genclerbirligi 28 10 9 9 28 28 39 8 Konyaspor 28 10 9 9 33 35 39 9 Osmanlispor 28 9 10 9 36 32 37 10 Kasimpasa 28 10 7 11 38 37 37 11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 29 10 6 13 30 37 36 12 Bursaspor 28 10 5 13 30 40 35 13 Alanyaspor 28 10 4 14 45 51 34 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 9 6 13 26 39 33 15 Kayserispor 28 7 6 15 36 51 27 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 29 7 5 17 28 47 26 17 Rizespor 28 6 6 16 30 46 24 18 Adanaspor 28 5 5 18 26 50 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 29 Kayserispor v Alanyaspor (1300) Trabzonspor v Genclerbirligi (1600) Sunday, April 30 Kasimpasa v Akhisar Belediyespor (1000) Fenerbahce v Rizespor (1300) Adanaspor v Antalyaspor (1600) Istanbul Basaksehir v Besiktas (1600) Monday, May 1 Bursaspor v Galatasaray (1700) Osmanlispor v Konyaspor (1700)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17
TIRANA, June 14 Albania coach Gianni De Biasi resigned on Wednesday after six years in charge during which he led them to Euro 2016, their first and only appearance at a major tournament.