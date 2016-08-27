Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 27
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Galatasaray 3
Gaziantepspor 1 Trabzonspor 0
Kasimpasa 1 Adanaspor 1
Friday, August 26
Alanyaspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Konyaspor 2 Besiktas 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 2 1 1 0 6 3 4
-------------------------
3 Genclerbirligi 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
4 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
4 Trabzonspor 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
8 Gaziantepspor 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
9 Alanyaspor 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
10 Konyaspor 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
11 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
12 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
13 Adanaspor 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
14 Antalyaspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
15 Kasimpasa 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
-------------------------
16 Fenerbahce 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
16 Kardemir Karabuekspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
18 Kayserispor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 28
Bursaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1630)
Kardemir Karabukspor v Rizespor (1630)
Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1845)
Osmanlispor v Genclerbirligi (1845)