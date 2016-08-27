Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 27 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Galatasaray 3 Gaziantepspor 1 Trabzonspor 0 Kasimpasa 1 Adanaspor 1 Friday, August 26 Alanyaspor 2 Antalyaspor 1 Konyaspor 2 Besiktas 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 2 1 1 0 6 3 4 ------------------------- 3 Genclerbirligi 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 4 Bursaspor 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 4 Trabzonspor 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 ------------------------- 6 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 8 Gaziantepspor 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 9 Alanyaspor 2 1 0 1 3 5 3 10 Konyaspor 2 0 2 0 3 3 2 11 Rizespor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 Adanaspor 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 14 Antalyaspor 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Kasimpasa 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 ------------------------- 16 Fenerbahce 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 16 Kardemir Karabuekspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 18 Kayserispor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League preliminary round 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 28 Bursaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1630) Kardemir Karabukspor v Rizespor (1630) Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1845) Osmanlispor v Genclerbirligi (1845)