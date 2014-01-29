Jan 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 18 14 2 2 45 20 44
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 18 9 7 2 27 18 34
-------------------------
3 Sivasspor 18 10 2 6 34 23 32
4 Besiktas 17 8 6 3 31 17 30
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 17 8 5 4 30 20 29
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 18 8 4 6 26 22 28
7 Eskisehirspor 18 8 3 7 23 18 27
8 Bursaspor 18 7 6 5 22 20 27
9 Karabukspor 18 7 6 5 17 17 27
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 7 4 7 22 23 25
11 Genclerbirligi 18 7 3 8 21 21 24
12 Gaziantepspor 18 6 4 8 22 31 22
13 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 23 24 21
14 Konyaspor 18 6 2 10 23 28 20
15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 28 16
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 18 5 1 12 21 40 16
17 Erciyesspor 18 3 3 12 13 31 12
17 Kayserispor 18 2 6 10 13 31 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, January 31
Besiktas v Erciyesspor (1800)
Saturday, February 1
Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1300)
Antalyaspor v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Eskisehirspor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Sunday, February 2
Karabukspor v Elazigspor (1130)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Konyaspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Bursaspor (1700)
Monday, February 3
Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1800)