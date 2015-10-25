Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Fenerbahce 1 Galatasaray 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Konyaspor 0 Saturday, October 24 Gaziantepspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Genclerbirligi 1 Osmanlispor 0 Kasimpasa 0 Bursaspor 1 Sivasspor 0 Trabzonspor 2 Friday, October 23 Rizespor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Eskisehirspor 1 Kayserispor 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 8 6 1 1 19 8 19 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 9 5 3 1 18 9 18 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 9 5 3 1 14 9 18 ------------------------- 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 4 4 1 11 7 16 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 9 5 0 4 14 9 15 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 9 4 3 2 11 13 15 7 Kasimpasa 9 4 2 3 10 5 14 8 Antalyaspor 8 4 2 2 13 11 14 9 Trabzonspor 9 4 1 4 12 12 13 10 Gaziantepspor 9 4 1 4 7 12 13 11 Bursaspor 9 4 0 5 11 12 12 12 Osmanlispor 9 3 2 4 13 12 11 13 Rizespor 9 2 4 3 14 13 10 14 Genclerbirligi 9 3 1 5 11 15 10 15 Kayserispor 9 2 2 5 7 10 8 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 9 0 6 3 10 15 6 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 1 2 6 9 21 5 18 Eskisehirspor 9 1 1 7 7 18 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 26 Antalyaspor v Besiktas (1700)