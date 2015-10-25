Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Fenerbahce 1 Galatasaray 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Konyaspor 0
Saturday, October 24
Gaziantepspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Osmanlispor 0
Kasimpasa 0 Bursaspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Trabzonspor 2
Friday, October 23
Rizespor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Eskisehirspor 1 Kayserispor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 8 6 1 1 19 8 19
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 9 5 3 1 18 9 18
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 9 5 3 1 14 9 18
-------------------------
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 4 4 1 11 7 16
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 9 5 0 4 14 9 15
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 9 4 3 2 11 13 15
7 Kasimpasa 9 4 2 3 10 5 14
8 Antalyaspor 8 4 2 2 13 11 14
9 Trabzonspor 9 4 1 4 12 12 13
10 Gaziantepspor 9 4 1 4 7 12 13
11 Bursaspor 9 4 0 5 11 12 12
12 Osmanlispor 9 3 2 4 13 12 11
13 Rizespor 9 2 4 3 14 13 10
14 Genclerbirligi 9 3 1 5 11 15 10
15 Kayserispor 9 2 2 5 7 10 8
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 9 0 6 3 10 15 6
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 1 2 6 9 21 5
18 Eskisehirspor 9 1 1 7 7 18 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 26
Antalyaspor v Besiktas (1700)