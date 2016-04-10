April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Kayserispor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Genclerbirligi 3
Trabzonspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Saturday, April 9
Galatasaray 1 Rizespor 1
Konyaspor 2 Fenerbahce 1
Osmanlispor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Friday, April 8
Gaziantepspor 0 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 27 20 3 4 58 26 63
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 27 18 6 3 44 21 60
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 28 15 8 5 34 28 53
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 28 12 9 7 43 31 45
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 28 11 8 9 42 29 41
-------------------------
6 Galatasaray 27 10 10 7 54 41 40
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 27 10 10 7 34 32 40
8 Kasimpasa 27 11 7 9 33 31 40
9 Bursaspor 27 12 2 13 34 41 38
10 Trabzonspor 28 11 4 13 33 38 37
11 Genclerbirligi 28 10 5 13 31 35 35
12 Antalyaspor 28 8 9 11 40 45 33
13 Gaziantepspor 28 8 8 12 26 38 32
14 Rizespor 28 7 10 11 35 37 31
15 Kayserispor 28 5 11 12 19 27 26
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 28 5 9 14 25 39 24
17 Eskisehirspor 28 6 5 17 32 55 23
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 5 6 17 27 50 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 11
Akhisar Belediyespor v Kasimpasa (1600)
Besiktas v Bursaspor (1700)