March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 9 Antalyaspor 1 Rizespor 2 Besiktas 1 Eskisehirspor 0 Gaziantepspor 2 Kayserispor 1 Genclerbirligi 2 Sivasspor 1 Saturday, March 8 Bursaspor 1 Karabukspor 0 Elazigspor 0 Kasimpasa 0 Erciyesspor 1 Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 23 16 3 4 51 26 51 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 24 13 9 2 47 21 48 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 24 13 7 4 40 22 46 4 Sivasspor 24 11 3 10 42 39 36 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 24 9 8 7 38 30 35 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 10 5 9 33 36 35 7 Trabzonspor 23 9 7 7 32 29 34 8 Karabukspor 24 9 7 8 25 25 34 9 Bursaspor 24 9 7 8 27 30 34 10 Eskisehirspor 24 9 6 9 27 25 33 11 Gaziantepspor 24 9 5 10 29 40 32 12 Konyaspor 24 8 4 12 33 35 28 13 Genclerbirligi 24 8 4 12 27 32 28 14 Elazigspor 24 8 3 13 32 47 27 15 Antalyaspor 24 5 10 9 27 30 25 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 24 6 7 11 28 34 25 17 Erciyesspor 24 7 4 13 25 36 25 18 Kayserispor 24 3 7 14 16 42 16 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 10 Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1800)