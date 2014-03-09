March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Antalyaspor 1 Rizespor 2
Besiktas 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Gaziantepspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Sivasspor 1
Saturday, March 8
Bursaspor 1 Karabukspor 0
Elazigspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Erciyesspor 1 Konyaspor 0
Galatasaray 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 23 16 3 4 51 26 51
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 24 13 9 2 47 21 48
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 24 13 7 4 40 22 46
4 Sivasspor 24 11 3 10 42 39 36
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 24 9 8 7 38 30 35
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 24 10 5 9 33 36 35
7 Trabzonspor 23 9 7 7 32 29 34
8 Karabukspor 24 9 7 8 25 25 34
9 Bursaspor 24 9 7 8 27 30 34
10 Eskisehirspor 24 9 6 9 27 25 33
11 Gaziantepspor 24 9 5 10 29 40 32
12 Konyaspor 24 8 4 12 33 35 28
13 Genclerbirligi 24 8 4 12 27 32 28
14 Elazigspor 24 8 3 13 32 47 27
15 Antalyaspor 24 5 10 9 27 30 25
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 24 6 7 11 28 34 25
17 Erciyesspor 24 7 4 13 25 36 25
18 Kayserispor 24 3 7 14 16 42 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 10
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1800)