Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Besiktas 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Karabukspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 13 6 4 3 30 20 22 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 12 6 4 2 27 17 22 ------------------------- 3 Antalyaspor 12 7 1 4 23 18 22 4 Kasimpasa 12 6 2 4 19 12 20 5 Fenerbahce 12 5 5 2 16 11 20 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 12 5 4 3 13 9 19 ------------------------- 7 Eskisehirspor 12 5 3 4 22 15 18 8 Genclerbirligi 12 4 6 2 21 15 18 9 Bursaspor 12 4 5 3 20 15 17 10 Orduspor 12 4 5 3 16 14 17 11 Sivasspor 12 4 4 4 13 15 16 12 Karabukspor 13 4 3 6 17 24 15 13 Kayserispor 12 4 2 6 16 20 14 14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 12 3 3 6 11 15 12 15 Mersin Idmanyurdu 13 2 6 5 15 22 12 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 12 3 3 6 11 19 12 17 Akhisar Belediyespor 13 2 4 7 8 22 10 18 Elazigspor 12 1 6 5 8 23 9 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Kasimpasa v Orduspor (1400) Bursaspor v Antalyaspor (1700) Elazigspor v Galatasaray (1700) Sunday, November 25 Gaziantepspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1400) Fenerbahce v Genclerbirligi (1700) Sivasspor v Kayserispor (1700) Monday, November 26 Trabzonspor v Eskisehirspor (1800)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.