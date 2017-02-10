Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 10
Kardemir Karabukspor 2 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 20 13 5 2 40 17 44
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 12 6 1 37 12 42
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 12 3 4 38 18 39
4 Fenerbahce 19 10 5 4 38 18 35
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 19 9 4 6 23 22 31
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 19 6 9 4 23 21 27
7 Konyaspor 19 7 6 6 23 23 27
8 Bursaspor 19 8 3 8 21 21 27
9 Trabzonspor 19 8 3 8 19 21 27
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 20 8 3 9 24 28 27
11 Genclerbirligi 18 5 8 5 17 16 23
12 Kasimpasa 19 6 3 10 21 29 21
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 5 6 8 11 24 21
14 Rizespor 19 5 4 10 20 31 19
15 Alanyaspor 19 5 3 11 26 40 18
-------------------------
16 Adanaspor 19 4 5 10 19 26 17
17 Kayserispor 19 4 4 11 18 32 16
18 Gaziantepspor 18 3 2 13 15 34 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 11
Alanyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1030)
Osmanlispor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Bursaspor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Sunday, February 12
Akhisar Belediyespor v Rizespor (1030)
Kasimpasa v Istanbul Basaksehir (1030)
Konyaspor v Antalyaspor (1300)
Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1600)
Monday, February 13
Gaziantepspor v Adanaspor (1700)