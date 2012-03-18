Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship on Sunday. Gaziantepspor 3 Karabukspor 0 Kayserispor 2 Samsunspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Saturday, March 17 Antalyaspor 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Bursaspor 2 Ankaragucu 1 Fenerbahce 2 Galatasaray 2 Sivasspor 1 Orduspor 1 Friday, March 16 Genclerbirligi 1 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 31 21 7 3 62 23 70 2 Fenerbahce 31 18 7 6 57 33 61 3 Trabzonspor 31 15 8 8 58 37 53 4 Besiktas 30 14 8 8 43 34 50 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 31 12 10 9 41 31 46 6 Eskisehirspor 31 13 7 11 38 37 46 7 Genclerbirligi 31 12 9 10 46 47 45 8 Sivasspor 31 11 11 9 52 51 44 ------------------------- 9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 31 12 7 12 44 47 43 10 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 12 6 13 34 39 42 11 Kayserispor 31 12 4 15 35 36 40 12 Orduspor 31 10 10 11 28 32 40 13 Gaziantepspor 31 10 9 12 34 33 39 14 Karabukspor 31 11 4 16 40 55 37 15 Antalyaspor 31 9 9 13 28 37 36 ------------------------- 16 Manisaspor 30 8 8 14 29 38 32 17 Samsunspor 31 7 9 15 32 45 30 R18 Ankaragucu 31 2 5 24 22 68 11 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-4: Championship play-off 5-8: Europa League play-off 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 Besiktas v Manisaspor (1800)
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.