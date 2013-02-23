Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Elazigspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Trabzonspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Besiktas 1
Friday, February 22
Gaziantepspor 2 Bursaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 22 12 7 3 42 25 43
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 23 10 9 4 48 33 39
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 22 10 7 5 34 24 37
4 Bursaspor 23 8 10 5 35 28 34
5 Antalyaspor 23 10 4 9 33 33 34
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 23 8 9 6 38 29 33
-------------------------
7 Kasimpasa 22 9 6 7 31 23 33
8 Genclerbirligi 22 7 9 6 35 34 30
9 Trabzonspor 23 8 6 9 26 27 30
10 Kayserispor 22 8 5 9 30 32 29
11 Sivasspor 23 8 5 10 25 30 29
12 Karabukspor 22 8 5 9 28 35 29
13 Gaziantepspor 23 7 7 9 23 33 28
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 23 7 6 10 29 30 27
15 Orduspor 22 5 11 6 24 24 26
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 23 5 9 9 19 35 24
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 4 8 11 23 33 20
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 22 4 7 11 17 32 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1700)
Karabukspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)
Monday, February 25
Galatasaray v Orduspor (1800)