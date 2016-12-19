Dec 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 19
Bursaspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Fenerbahce 3 Genclerbirligi 0
Sunday, December 18
Adanaspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Alanyaspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Gaziantepspor 1 Rizespor 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Konyaspor 1
Osmanlispor 2 Galatasaray 2
Saturday, December 17
Kasimpasa 2 Besiktas 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Trabzonspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 15 10 5 0 30 10 35
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 15 9 5 1 27 13 32
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 15 9 3 3 25 15 30
4 Fenerbahce 15 8 4 3 31 12 28
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 15 8 3 4 19 14 27
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 15 6 6 3 20 15 24
7 Osmanlispor 15 5 8 2 20 16 23
8 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 13 11 19
9 Antalyaspor 15 5 4 6 14 19 19
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 15 5 3 7 19 23 18
11 Alanyaspor 15 5 3 7 21 26 18
12 Trabzonspor 15 5 3 7 12 17 18
13 Kasimpasa 15 5 3 7 17 23 18
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 15 4 5 6 10 17 17
15 Rizespor 15 3 4 8 15 26 13
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 15 3 2 10 15 26 11
17 Adanaspor 15 2 3 10 12 23 9
18 Kayserispor 15 2 3 10 12 26 9
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation