Oct 2 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 2
Alanyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 5
Konyaspor 1 Adanaspor 0
Galatasaray 3 Antalyaspor 1
Osmanlispor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, October 1
Rizespor 0 Besiktas 1
Gaziantepspor 3 Bursaspor 2
Kardemir Karabukspor 4 Trabzonspor 0
Kasimpasa 3 Kayserispor 1
Friday, September 30
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 5 1 0 14 3 16
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 6 4 2 0 14 6 14
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 6 4 2 0 12 5 14
4 Bursaspor 6 4 0 2 9 7 12
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 6 2 4 0 7 3 10
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 6 2 4 0 8 5 10
7 Kardemir Karabuekspor 6 3 0 3 11 8 9
8 Konyaspor 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
9 Fenerbahce 6 2 2 2 11 8 8
10 Gaziantepspor 6 2 1 3 5 7 7
11 Alanyaspor 6 2 1 3 8 13 7
12 Trabzonspor 6 2 0 4 3 10 6
13 Adanaspor 6 1 2 3 5 7 5
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 8 13 5
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
17 Kasimpasa 6 1 1 4 6 13 4
18 Antalyaspor 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation