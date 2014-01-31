Jan 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, January 31 Besiktas 3 Erciyesspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 18 14 2 2 45 20 44 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 18 9 7 2 27 18 34 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 18 9 6 3 34 19 33 4 Sivasspor 18 10 2 6 34 23 32 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 17 8 5 4 30 20 29 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 18 8 4 6 26 22 28 7 Eskisehirspor 18 8 3 7 23 18 27 8 Bursaspor 18 7 6 5 22 20 27 9 Karabukspor 18 7 6 5 17 17 27 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 7 4 7 22 23 25 11 Genclerbirligi 18 7 3 8 21 21 24 12 Gaziantepspor 18 6 4 8 22 31 22 13 Antalyaspor 18 5 6 7 23 24 21 14 Konyaspor 18 6 2 10 23 28 20 15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 28 16 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 18 5 1 12 21 40 16 17 Kayserispor 18 2 6 10 13 31 12 18 Erciyesspor 19 3 3 13 15 34 12 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 1 Kayserispor v Kasimpasa (1300) Antalyaspor v Gaziantepspor (1700) Eskisehirspor v Fenerbahce (1700) Sunday, February 2 Karabukspor v Elazigspor (1130) Akhisar Belediyespor v Genclerbirligi (1400) Konyaspor v Sivasspor (1400) Galatasaray v Bursaspor (1700) Monday, February 3 Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1800)