Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Besiktas 3 Trabzonspor 0
Bursaspor 5 Kasimpasa 1
Rizespor 0 Karabukspor 3
Eskisehirspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Saturday, December 6
Balikesirspor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Galatasaray 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Konyaspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 12 8 2 2 19 11 26
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 12 8 1 3 15 15 25
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 12 7 3 2 17 12 24
4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 12 6 2 4 18 14 20
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 12 5 4 3 21 11 19
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 12 4 6 2 14 5 18
7 Trabzonspor 12 4 6 2 20 17 18
8 Konyaspor 12 4 4 4 12 10 16
9 Genclerbirligi 12 4 4 4 16 15 16
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 12 4 4 4 14 15 16
11 Kasimpasa 12 4 4 4 19 21 16
12 Gaziantepspor 12 4 3 5 13 17 15
13 Erciyesspor 11 2 6 3 15 13 12
14 Eskisehirspor 12 2 6 4 15 19 12
15 Karabukspor 12 3 2 7 15 16 11
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 12 2 4 6 10 19 10
17 Sivasspor 11 2 3 6 11 17 9
18 Balikesirspor 12 1 2 9 10 27 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 8
Sivasspor v Erciyesspor (1700)