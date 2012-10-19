Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Genclerbirligi 3 Galatasaray 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 8 4 3 1 19 12 15
-------------------------
2 Genclerbirligi 8 3 4 1 16 10 13
-------------------------
3 Orduspor 7 3 4 0 10 5 13
4 Kasimpasa 7 4 0 3 11 5 12
5 Fenerbahce 7 3 3 1 9 4 12
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 7 3 3 1 6 3 12
-------------------------
7 Antalyaspor 7 4 0 3 10 8 12
8 Sivasspor 7 3 3 1 8 6 12
9 Eskisehirspor 7 3 1 3 11 10 10
10 Bursaspor 7 2 3 2 11 9 9
11 Besiktas 7 2 2 3 12 11 8
12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 7 2 2 3 7 6 8
13 Karabukspor 7 2 2 3 8 12 8
14 Gaziantepspor 7 2 1 4 5 11 7
15 Kayserispor 7 2 1 4 8 15 7
-------------------------
16 Akhisar Belediyespor 7 1 3 3 3 11 6
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 0 4 3 8 12 4
18 Elazigspor 7 0 3 4 2 14 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
Orduspor v Elazigspor (1300)
Bursaspor v Fenerbahce (1600)
Antalyaspor v Sivasspor (1700)
Sunday, October 21
Eskisehirspor v Karabukspor (1300)
Kasimpasa v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1300)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Gaziantepspor (1600)
Besiktas v Trabzonspor (1600)
Monday, October 22
Kayserispor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)