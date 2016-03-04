March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Sivasspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 23 16 5 2 39 19 53 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 22 16 3 3 49 22 51 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 23 11 7 5 27 26 40 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39 ------------------------- 5 Galatasaray 23 10 7 6 46 32 37 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 10 7 6 28 23 37 7 Kasimpasa 23 9 7 7 28 24 34 8 Osmanlispor 23 9 5 9 35 25 32 9 Gaziantepspor 23 8 6 9 25 34 30 10 Bursaspor 23 9 2 12 27 36 29 11 Rizespor 23 7 7 9 32 32 28 12 Genclerbirligi 23 8 4 11 24 29 28 13 Antalyaspor 23 7 7 9 34 40 28 14 Trabzonspor 22 8 3 11 29 33 27 15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 5 5 14 26 43 20 17 Sivasspor 24 3 9 12 22 36 18 18 Eskisehirspor 23 5 2 16 24 46 17 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 5 Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1130) Bursaspor v Rizespor (1400) Osmanlispor v Gaziantepspor (1700) Sunday, March 6 Kasimpasa v Antalyaspor (1130) Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir (1400) Akhisar Belediyespor v Fenerbahce (1700) Konyaspor v Trabzonspor (1700) Monday, March 7 Besiktas v Eskisehirspor (1800)