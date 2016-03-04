March 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 4
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Sivasspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 23 16 5 2 39 19 53
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 22 16 3 3 49 22 51
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 23 11 7 5 27 26 40
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 11 6 6 33 23 39
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 23 10 7 6 46 32 37
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 10 7 6 28 23 37
7 Kasimpasa 23 9 7 7 28 24 34
8 Osmanlispor 23 9 5 9 35 25 32
9 Gaziantepspor 23 8 6 9 25 34 30
10 Bursaspor 23 9 2 12 27 36 29
11 Rizespor 23 7 7 9 32 32 28
12 Genclerbirligi 23 8 4 11 24 29 28
13 Antalyaspor 23 7 7 9 34 40 28
14 Trabzonspor 22 8 3 11 29 33 27
15 Kayserispor 23 5 8 10 19 24 23
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 24 5 5 14 26 43 20
17 Sivasspor 24 3 9 12 22 36 18
18 Eskisehirspor 23 5 2 16 24 46 17
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 5
Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1130)
Bursaspor v Rizespor (1400)
Osmanlispor v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Sunday, March 6
Kasimpasa v Antalyaspor (1130)
Galatasaray v Istanbul Basaksehir (1400)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Konyaspor v Trabzonspor (1700)
Monday, March 7
Besiktas v Eskisehirspor (1800)