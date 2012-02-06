Feb 6 Turkish championship results and
standings on Monday
Ankaragucu 0 Manisaspor 1
Eskisehirspor 3 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Karabukspor 2 Samsunspor 1
Sunday
Bursaspor 0 Orduspor 0
Fenerbahce 2 Besiktas 0
Kayserispor 2 Genclerbirligi 3
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Sivasspor 5
Saturday
Antalyaspor 2 Trabzonspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 25 16 6 3 47 18 54
2 Fenerbahce 25 15 6 4 41 24 51
3 Besiktas 25 13 6 6 35 25 45
4 Genclerbirligi 25 12 7 6 38 30 43
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 25 12 6 7 44 28 42
6 Sivasspor 25 11 8 6 44 36 41
7 Eskisehirspor 25 11 5 9 28 28 38
8 Kayserispor 25 10 3 12 28 30 33
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 24 9 6 9 33 36 33
10 Antalyaspor 25 8 8 9 23 25 32
11 Orduspor 25 8 8 9 22 26 32
12 Bursaspor 25 7 9 9 27 27 30
13 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 8 6 11 25 31 30
14 Manisaspor 25 7 8 10 25 29 29
15 Gaziantepspor 25 6 8 11 23 29 26
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 24 7 3 14 29 42 24
17 Samsunspor 25 4 8 13 24 39 20
18 Ankaragucu 25 2 5 18 17 50 11
1-4: Championship playoff
5-8: Europa League playoff
16-18: Relegation