Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 1
Antalyaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Eskisehirspor 2 Fenerbahce 1
Kayserispor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Friday, January 31
Besiktas 3 Erciyesspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 19 14 2 3 46 22 44
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 18 9 7 2 27 18 34
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 18 9 6 3 34 19 33
4 Sivasspor 18 10 2 6 34 23 32
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 18 8 6 4 30 20 30
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 19 9 3 7 25 19 30
7 Trabzonspor 18 8 4 6 26 22 28
8 Bursaspor 18 7 6 5 22 20 27
9 Karabukspor 18 7 6 5 17 17 27
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 7 4 7 22 23 25
11 Gaziantepspor 19 7 4 8 23 31 25
12 Genclerbirligi 18 7 3 8 21 21 24
13 Antalyaspor 19 5 6 8 23 25 21
14 Konyaspor 18 6 2 10 23 28 20
15 Rizespor 18 4 4 10 19 28 16
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 18 5 1 12 21 40 16
17 Kayserispor 19 2 7 10 13 31 13
18 Erciyesspor 19 3 3 13 15 34 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 2
Karabukspor v Elazigspor (1130)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Konyaspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Bursaspor (1700)
Monday, February 3
Rizespor v Trabzonspor (1800)