May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 18 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Kasimpasa 2 Galatasaray 2 Trabzonspor 0 Karabukspor 3 Fenerbahce 2 Orduspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Friday, May 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Gaziantepspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Galatasaray 34 21 8 5 66 35 71 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 34 18 7 9 56 39 61 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 33 16 10 7 63 47 58 4 Bursaspor 33 14 12 7 50 39 54 5 Kasimpasa 34 14 8 12 48 37 50 ------------------------- 6 Kayserispor 33 14 7 12 46 45 49 ------------------------- 7 Antalyaspor 33 14 5 14 49 49 47 8 Trabzonspor 34 13 7 14 39 40 46 9 Gaziantepspor 34 12 10 12 42 49 46 10 Genclerbirligi 33 10 14 9 44 45 44 11 Eskisehirspor 33 10 13 10 45 39 43 12 Sivasspor 33 12 7 14 42 46 43 13 Elazigspor 33 10 12 11 31 46 42 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 34 11 9 14 36 44 42 15 Karabukspor 34 11 7 16 41 53 40 ------------------------- R16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 34 9 9 16 43 50 36 R17 Orduspor 34 6 11 17 35 51 29 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 34 4 10 20 31 53 22 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 19 Elazigspor v Sivasspor (1030) Genclerbirligi v Bursaspor (1300) Eskisehirspor v Antalyaspor (1600) Kayserispor v Besiktas (1600)