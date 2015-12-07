Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 7
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sivasspor 0
Trabzonspor 3 Eskisehirspor 1
Sunday, December 6
Gaziantepspor 2 Fenerbahce 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Genclerbirligi 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 3 Rizespor 0
Saturday, December 5
Kayserispor 1 Besiktas 2
Konyaspor 3 Antalyaspor 2
Osmanlispor 0 Kasimpasa 1
Friday, December 4
Galatasaray 3 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 14 10 2 2 32 15 32
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 14 9 4 1 23 12 31
-------------------------
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 8 4 2 20 11 28
4 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 33 18 26
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 14 8 2 4 21 12 26
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 14 6 5 3 18 11 23
7 Konyaspor 14 6 5 3 17 18 23
8 Trabzonspor 14 6 2 6 18 18 20
9 Rizespor 14 4 6 4 19 19 18
10 Antalyaspor 14 4 5 5 22 26 17
11 Gaziantepspor 14 4 4 6 13 22 16
12 Osmanlispor 14 4 3 7 16 16 15
13 Bursaspor 14 5 0 9 14 21 15
14 Kayserispor 14 3 5 6 11 14 14
15 Genclerbirligi 14 3 4 7 14 21 13
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 14 1 7 6 15 21 10
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 14 2 4 8 17 29 10
18 Eskisehirspor 14 2 1 11 13 32 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation