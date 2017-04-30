Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Adanaspor 2 Antalyaspor 5 Fenerbahce 2 Rizespor 1 Kasimpasa 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Besiktas 1 Saturday, April 29 Kayserispor 3 Alanyaspor 0 Trabzonspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Friday, April 28 Gaziantepspor 0 Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 29 19 7 3 58 28 64 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 17 9 3 57 26 60 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 29 16 8 5 53 27 56 4 Galatasaray 28 15 4 9 50 33 49 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 29 14 6 9 34 27 48 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 29 13 7 9 37 37 46 7 Genclerbirligi 29 10 10 9 28 28 40 8 Konyaspor 28 10 9 9 33 35 39 9 Osmanlispor 28 9 10 9 36 32 37 10 Kasimpasa 29 10 7 12 38 39 37 11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 29 10 6 13 30 37 36 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 10 6 13 28 39 36 13 Bursaspor 28 10 5 13 30 40 35 14 Alanyaspor 29 10 4 15 45 54 34 15 Kayserispor 29 8 6 15 39 51 30 ------------------------- 16 Gaziantepspor 29 7 5 17 28 47 26 17 Rizespor 29 6 6 17 31 48 24 18 Adanaspor 29 5 5 19 28 55 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, May 1 Bursaspor v Galatasaray (1700) Osmanlispor v Konyaspor (1700)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara