Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Fenerbahce 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
-------------------------
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Antalyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bursaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rizespor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gaziantepspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Genclerbirligi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kasimpasa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kayserispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Konyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Osmanlispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sivasspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Trabzonspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
18 Eskisehirspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
1: Champions League / EC I
18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
Trabzonspor v Bursaspor (1800)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Antalyaspor (1900)
Sivasspor v Galatasaray (1900)
Sunday, August 16
Konyaspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1800)
Osmanlispor v Kayserispor (1800)
Gaziantepspor v Kasimpasa (1900)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Besiktas (1900)
Monday, August 17
Genclerbirligi v Rizespor (1900)