April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 7
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Trabzonspor 0
Eskisehirspor 2 Sivasspor 1
Genclerbirligi 2 Gaziantepspor 2
Orduspor 0 Fenerbahce 2
Saturday, April 6
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Karabukspor 2
Galatasaray 3 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Kayserispor 4 Elazigspor 1
Friday, April 5
Antalyaspor 3 Kasimpasa 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 28 16 8 4 54 30 56
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 28 15 7 6 49 30 52
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 27 12 10 5 54 39 46
4 Kasimpasa 28 12 7 9 42 31 43
5 Bursaspor 27 10 10 7 40 36 40
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 28 12 4 12 43 43 40
-------------------------
7 Eskisehirspor 28 9 12 7 42 34 39
8 Genclerbirligi 28 9 12 7 41 39 39
9 Kayserispor 28 11 6 11 39 40 39
10 Gaziantepspor 28 9 9 10 34 44 36
11 Sivasspor 28 10 5 13 32 38 35
12 Trabzonspor 28 9 7 12 30 33 34
13 Karabukspor 28 9 7 12 36 45 34
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 28 8 9 11 35 36 33
15 Elazigspor 28 7 11 10 25 42 32
-------------------------
16 Orduspor 28 6 11 11 33 39 29
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 28 7 8 13 24 38 29
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 28 4 9 15 29 45 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 8
Bursaspor v Besiktas (1700)