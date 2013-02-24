Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, February 24 Fenerbahce 3 Kasimpasa 1 Karabukspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Kayserispor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Saturday, February 23 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Elazigspor 2 Antalyaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Trabzonspor 1 Sivasspor 0 Besiktas 1 Friday, February 22 Gaziantepspor 2 Bursaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 22 12 7 3 42 25 43 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 23 11 7 5 37 25 40 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 23 10 9 4 48 33 39 4 Bursaspor 23 8 10 5 35 28 34 5 Antalyaspor 23 10 4 9 33 33 34 ------------------------- 6 Eskisehirspor 23 8 9 6 38 29 33 ------------------------- 7 Kasimpasa 23 9 6 8 32 26 33 8 Kayserispor 23 9 5 9 31 32 32 9 Genclerbirligi 23 7 9 7 35 35 30 10 Trabzonspor 23 8 6 9 26 27 30 11 Sivasspor 23 8 5 10 25 30 29 12 Karabukspor 23 8 5 10 28 37 29 13 Gaziantepspor 23 7 7 9 23 33 28 14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 23 7 6 10 29 30 27 15 Orduspor 22 5 11 6 24 24 26 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 23 5 9 9 19 35 24 17 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 5 7 11 19 32 22 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 4 8 11 23 33 20 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 25 Galatasaray v Orduspor (1800)