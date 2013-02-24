Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 24
Fenerbahce 3 Kasimpasa 1
Karabukspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Kayserispor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Saturday, February 23
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Elazigspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Trabzonspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Besiktas 1
Friday, February 22
Gaziantepspor 2 Bursaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 22 12 7 3 42 25 43
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 23 11 7 5 37 25 40
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 23 10 9 4 48 33 39
4 Bursaspor 23 8 10 5 35 28 34
5 Antalyaspor 23 10 4 9 33 33 34
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 23 8 9 6 38 29 33
-------------------------
7 Kasimpasa 23 9 6 8 32 26 33
8 Kayserispor 23 9 5 9 31 32 32
9 Genclerbirligi 23 7 9 7 35 35 30
10 Trabzonspor 23 8 6 9 26 27 30
11 Sivasspor 23 8 5 10 25 30 29
12 Karabukspor 23 8 5 10 28 37 29
13 Gaziantepspor 23 7 7 9 23 33 28
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 23 7 6 10 29 30 27
15 Orduspor 22 5 11 6 24 24 26
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 23 5 9 9 19 35 24
17 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 5 7 11 19 32 22
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 4 8 11 23 33 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 25
Galatasaray v Orduspor (1800)